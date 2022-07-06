Firework shoots into Gilbert family's bedroom

GILBERT, AZ — One Gilbert family is in search of peace after a firework shot through their bedroom wall.

Brittany Meyer and her family celebrated the 4th of July by going to Gilbert Regional Park to watch the East Valley sky light up with fireworks and drones.

As the night winded down back at home, the mother of two was able to get her little ones to bed.

Later that night her six-month old woke up and ended up between his parents.

Meyer says that around 3:20 a.m. an explosion woke the house up in confusion.

“Sparks were everywhere. We couldn’t even see because there was so much smoke in the room,” said Meyer. “We didn’t know what it was at the time. He was screaming, he jumped over the baby, I couldn’t hear.”

A 911 call led to police and fire investigators at her home for hours early Tuesday morning.

Gilbert Fire and Rescue tell ABC15 the smell and materials they found in her bedroom after the explosion were consistent with an aerial firework.

Officials say the exact type of firework is unclear, but it was definitely powerful enough to come through the wall next to a window and fly across the bed, landing in the bedroom.

Jordan Bontke

The home backs up to Chandler Heights Road and investigators believe someone shot a firework from the street into the home.

Meyer says if she was a couple inches in a different direction it could have shattered the glass.

The damage included a hole big enough to see from Chandler Heights Road, burn marks on one side of the bed sheets and debris from dry wall scattered on the floor.

jordan bontke

Meyer said all cosmetic damage is repairable.

However, the loud explosion also led her to get her baby’s hearing preliminary testing on Tuesday. “To see if he’s responsive and he’s not responsive on his left side. He’s only six months,” she said.

Meyer said she lives in a community where she can leave her kids bike outside the front door for weeks and never worry about anything happening to it.

Some of that peace of mine – gone in a flash, for now.

“We’re a little nervous, it’s going to take some time to get back in here,” said Meyer looking around her bedroom.

Anyone with video or any information is asked to cal the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500.