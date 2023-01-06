Farmers, business owners face tough choices as hay prices rise

Inflation might be easing, but food prices are still rising — not only for items you buy at the grocery store but also for farmers trying to feed their livestock.

The cost of hay has soared within the past year, forcing local businesses to make some tough decisions.

Rachel Jones owns Crossroads Farms, a horse boarding and training facility in Gilbert. She says the cost of hay has not only forced her to raise her boarding prices but to give up some of her animals.

“Just within the last month, I had to sell six of my own horses,” Jones said. “It makes me sad. I’ve never seen the climate like this before. It’s scary because it’s only going to get worse.”

A year ago, she says one bale of hay cost $14. Today, it’s about $25.

Local hay farmers, like Nate LeSueur who owns The Hay Barn, say they don’t have a choice because the cost to grow it keeps going up.

“Fertilizers have tripled in the past year,” he said.

He says the drought and water cutbacks also mean less hay is being grown. Overseas, countries like China are also buying more hay from the US.

“Those buyers are paying a lot of money,” he said.

He says while it’s tempting, he’s choosing to keep selling locally. But it won’t be easy for him, or those who rely on hay to keep their passions and businesses alive.

“A lot of big barns like this have already to close their doors,” Jones said. “It’s getting harder and harder to find.”

Jones says right now, her business is staying afloat. But what the future holds is unknown.