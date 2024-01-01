Car crashes into Gilbert bar ahead of New Year's holiday

GILBERT, AZ — Peacock Wine and Book Bar in Gilbert is looking to turn the page after a rough ending to 2023.

The location had a car crash into their storefront just before New Year's weekend.

No one was hurt, but the financial impact is still being felt.

When you come to Peacock Wine and Book Bar near Baseline and Gilbert roads, the idea is to uncork a little vino, nestle into a good read, and see where the combination takes you.

“Some people will stay 30 minutes, some people will stay the entire time we’re open,” said owner Tracy Wallace.

That was the idea when Wallace opened in August of 2019.

The small business survived being shuttered for six months during the pandemic, then more financial adversity followed to stay open.

However, what happened on Friday, she wishes was fiction but may now be part of her autobiography.

Just as Wallace was getting ready to leave ahead of the holiday weekend, Gilbert police say a 21-year-old driver crashed into the storefront, taking a planter and outdoor heater with her.

Luckily, no one was hurt, even with seating available on both sides of the glass.

Wallace heard the screeching tires and shattered glass from the back room.

"My first words were not words I should say on television,” she said with a smile.

She says the young driver told her she panicked and apologized profusely. Pictures of the crash show paper plates on the Toyota. A nearby coffee shop employee who witnessed the crash said that it was the driver’s first day with the new car.

Wallace said the crash was an accident, describing the driver as a “young, very sweet girl.”

The wine and bookstore was hoping to net around $9,000 in sales on New Year’s weekend.

Instead, Wallace will be spending tens of thousands on repairs, lost wages, and furniture replacement.

“We missed out on a big opportunity,” she said.

It isn't the way she wanted to start the new year but once again, Wallace has put her faith in her Southeast Valley community to support the wine and book bar.

She hopes this latest chapter ages well – like a fine wine.

“This is my life, this is my heart, I put everything I have into this place I can’t see giving up and letting it go,” she said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with loss of revenue and payroll for staff members.

Peacock Wine and Book Bar is expected to reopen Tuesday for business.