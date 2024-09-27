Watch Now
'Agritopia' hosts Valley classrooms for day of hands-on agriculture learning

The 'Farmhands' program is kicking off for the fall, teaching Arizona students about the past, present, and future of agriculture
An Agritopia program is helping keep agriculture alive in Gilbert, involving some young residents looking to become future farmers.
Posted

GILBERT, AZ — Fifth-grade students run around the Agritopia gardens with a scavenger hunt meant to help them learn about Arizona agriculture.

“We want kids to really experience harvesting, planting, tasting the food, and doing some art," Miss Hickory, one of the teachers at Agritopia, said.

Agritopia's Farmhands program is inviting classrooms to come out to their garden and engage in interactive activities.

Screenshot 2024-09-26 at 5.12.15 PM.png

“I learned you can’t grow plants at the same time," one student said.

From cotton to dairy and lettuce, agriculture has shaped Arizona into what it is today and continues to be a major economic driver.

It has a more than $20 billion impact on the state's economy yearly.

“Arizona is a powerhouse for agriculture, and I think it’s important for kids to know growing food and taking care of those needs is a big part of Arizona,” Miss Hickory said.

Agritopia is also looking to expand, hoping to create an indoor-outdoor classroom on the garden property, and keep expanding programs to teach more students about Valley agriculture.

Screenshot 2024-09-26 at 5.12.23 PM.png

To learn more about their monthly farmer's market, to donate to their educational programs, or to plan your visit, you can find their website here.

