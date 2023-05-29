Woman killed in three-vehicle crash near Dobson and Ray roads in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — One person has died after a crash near Dobson and Ray roads in Chandler early Monday morning.

Police say 29-year-old Jorrell Yazzie was driving north on Dobson Road when he rear-ended a Chevy Camaro. The initial crash then caused the Camaro to collide with a third vehicle, a Toyota Camry. The driver of the Camry, 68-year-old Chon Tran, died from her injuries.

The driver of the Camaro remains in the hospital in serious condition.

Yazzie was hospitalized with minor injuries but has been released and booked into jail. Chandler police say Yazzie is suspected of impairment and that speed appears to be a factor in the original crash.

Yazzie faces charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.