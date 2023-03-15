Woman found dead, man arrested Tuesday near Dobson and Frye roads

CHANDLER, AZ — A man has been arrested after a deadly domestic violence-related shooting in Chandler Tuesday.

Just before 11:30 a.m., officers with the Chandler Police Department were called to an apartment complex near Dobson and Frye roads for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a 38-year-old man standing outside of the apartment with his four children, all under the age of nine.

When the officers went into the apartment, they located a woman, the mother of the children, with an apparent gunshot wound, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators found a gun in the bedroom and evidence that two shots were fired, with one of them striking the victim.

The victim's name hasn't been released.

The man was arrested and booked into jail. He is facing charges of first-degree murder.

According to court paperwork, when officers arrived, the suspect told them "I shot her" after one of his children said the dad shot the mother. When police questioned one of the children they said all four children were home at the time and they saw their father shoot their mother.

During an investigation, authorities learned there was a recent history of violence escalating. Police were called to the apartment just a few days prior for a verbal argument.

The victim told a friend she did not tell police what happened and actually said she had been threatened with a knife, which was also reported by the children, according to documents.

An investigation remains ongoing.