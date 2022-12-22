Woman arrested after driving off road, into Chandler lake

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police say a woman was arrested after driving off the road and into a lake, prompting a large rescue response early Thursday morning.

Chandler police say they were called to a lake near Dobson and Ray roads just after midnight.

A woman in the water reportedly told officials she was a passenger in a vehicle that wrecked into the lake. Fire crews and police officers went into the cold water to attempt to locate the driver but later discovered the report was false, and the woman was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Fire crews told ABC15 the woman was not injured and provided care for first responders who went into the water, risking hypothermia, during the rescue.

Police say the woman was arrested for false reporting and allegedly driving under the influence.