CHANDLER, AZ — Tony Alcala once walked the hallways of Galveston Elementary School as a young boy, but he’s now walking them as the school’s top administrator.

Chandler’s Galveston Elementary went from a C-rated school to an A-rated school in just a year.

While it’s an accomplishment for any school and any administrator, it comes with years of understanding about the school and the community it serves.

