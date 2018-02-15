VIDEO: Chandler police searching for man who robbed Metro PCS store

CHANDLER, AZ - The Chandler Police Department is searching for a man who robbed a Metro PCS store in January.

The incident happened on January 13 around 5:30 p.m. near Arizona Avenue and Frye Road.

Police say the suspect entered the store with a knife and demanded money. The man was wearing a black baseball cap, black hat and white bandana covering his face. He was also wearing a maroon colored long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and black gloves.

He is seen taking money from both registers before running out of the store.

If anyone has any information on this incident please call Chandler police at 480-782-4442 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Silent Witness is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.