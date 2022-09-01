Valley business owner recovers from terrible crash

Richie Vaia is back doing what he loves — serving up Chicago-style cooking.

"It's an awesome hot dog. I'm from Chicago and I love the hot dog," says one customer.

He is working out of his new restaurant after surviving a terrible car crash just three months ago.

"What kept me going, was the passion and the love that the community gives me. I love to see people smile," says Vaia, owner of Richie V's Chicago Eatery.

The Chicago-native lost his entire food truck business in the crash, which happened in the Albuquerque area, as he was heading back from a mission trip to feed the homeless. Vaia is now making a tremendous comeback.

He is set to open his first brick-and-mortar spot on September 1 in Chandler.

"I had a $13,000 raised from GoFundMe and I took every last penny I ever had, and I felt in my heart that this was the best thing to do and I know it's going to come back tenfold," says Vaia.

There was a sample menu tasting event at Richie V's Chicago Eatery on Wednesday, ahead of the grand opening.

Vaia is winning their hearts through their stomachs by shipping in everything fresh from the Windy City.

It's also a home away from home for Chicagoans.

"Chicago neighborhood joints are what means most. He's going to create that atmosphere," says a friend.

Vaia has only been in Chandler for a year and a half, but he's made an impact on the community during that time. Many have been supporting him on his journey of starting over.

"It was wonderful that he could turn that around from a tragedy into something wonderful, that we can all rally around and say, 'you know what... good things in life do happen to good guys,'" says Elizabeth Paulus, organizer of Chicago Fest West.

Richie V's Chicago Eatery is located in Chandler at: 4975 S. Alma School Rd.

"I love it. I wouldn't trade this for the world," says Vaia.

To learn more: https://www.richievschicagoeatery.com