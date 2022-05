CHANDLER, AZ — A 2-year-old girl is in critical condition after being pulled from a Chandler pool Tuesday evening.

Firefighters were called to a home near Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road just before 5 p.m. for reports of a possible drowning.

A 2-year-old girl was pulled from the pool unresponsive and has been taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Additional details have not been released at this time.