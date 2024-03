CHANDLER — Two people are hurt after an officer-involved shooting in a residential area near Loop 101 and Chandler Boulevard Sunday night.

Police say that two people are at the hospital receiving treatment, but the extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

Police say that a suspect is in custody. No officers were hurt during this incident.

It is currently unknown what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.