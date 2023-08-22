Two hospitalized after bee attack near Dobson and Queen Creek roads

CHANDLER, AZ — Two people were taken to the hospital after a bee attack in Chandler Tuesday morning.

Officials say it happened near Queen Creek and Dobson roads just before 8 a.m.

Fire crews say five adults were evaluated at the scene.

One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries while another had non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officials, the incident is now under control and is being managed by the HOA.

This is the second major bee attack incident in the Valley this week. On Monday, a man was stung by nearly 2,000 bees at a golf course in Sun City West and remains in critical condition.