Troopers stop wrong-way driver on L-202 Santan near McClintock

CHANDLER, AZ - Authorities say a wrong-way driver was stopped along Loop 202 Santan near McClintock Drive on Wednesday morning.

Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation showed a vehicle wrecked and blocked in by several other vehicles around 7 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the wrong-way vehicle was first reported on Interstate 10 near Elliot Road, headed eastbound in the westbound left shoulder. The vehicle was traveling upwards of 50 miles per hour and transitioned onto the L-202 Santan before it was stopped by a sergeant near McClintock Drive.

The vehicle traveled in the wrong direction for nine miles before being stopped by DPS.

DPS says the wrong-way driver is 73-year-old Richard Elliott. He was booked on two counts of felony endangerment. Impairment has not been ruled out.

There have been 19 other media-reported wrong-way incidents in the Valley in 2018 alone.