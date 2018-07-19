Troopers stop wrong-way driver on L-202 Santan near McClintock

abc15.com staff
7:29 AM, Jul 18, 2018
2 hours ago
mesa | southeast valley

The driver was trying to turn around in the middle of the highway. We were told the driver is an elderly man and is being evaluated.

A wrong-way driver reportedly crashed on Loop 202 Santan near McClintock Drive.

DPS
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ADOT
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHANDLER, AZ - Authorities say a wrong-way driver was stopped along Loop 202 Santan near McClintock Drive on Wednesday morning. 

Video from the Arizona Department of Transportation showed a vehicle wrecked and blocked in by several other vehicles around 7 a.m. 

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the wrong-way vehicle was first reported on Interstate 10 near Elliot Road, headed eastbound in the westbound left shoulder. The vehicle was traveling upwards of 50 miles per hour and transitioned onto the L-202 Santan before it was stopped by a sergeant near McClintock Drive.

The vehicle traveled in the wrong direction for nine miles before being stopped by DPS. 

DPS says the wrong-way driver is 73-year-old Richard Elliott. He was booked on two counts of felony endangerment. Impairment has not been ruled out. 

There have been 19 other media-reported wrong-way incidents in the Valley in 2018 alone.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ