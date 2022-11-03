Teen hospitalized after accidental shooting in Chandler, police say

CHANDLER, AZ — A teen is hospitalized after an accidental shooting in Chandler.

At about 2:30 p.m., police were called to a home near Hunt Highway and McQueen Road for reports of a shooting.

When emergency crews arrived they located a teenager that had a gunshot wound in the chest area.

Police say he was alert and talking when taken to a hospital for treatment.

The injured teen and another teen were the only ones inside the house at the time of the incident, according to the Chandler Police Department.

An investigation remains ongoing.