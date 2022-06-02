Suspect search underway following police shooting in Chandler

CHANDLER — Authorities in Chandler are searching for a person involved in a police shooting near Arizona Avenue and Erie Street in Chandler Wednesday night.

Chandler police officials say it is unknown if there was an exchange of fire.

The shooter is currently outstanding.

A description of the shooter was not immediately made available.

Aerial footage shows a large police presence along Arizona Avenue and nearby streets.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police ask that people stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for updates.