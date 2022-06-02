Watch
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsChandler News

Actions

Suspect search underway following police shooting in Chandler

Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 8.22.38 PM.png
AIR15
Screen Shot 2022-06-01 at 8.22.38 PM.png
Posted at 8:38 PM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 23:51:57-04

CHANDLER — Authorities in Chandler are searching for a person involved in a police shooting near Arizona Avenue and Erie Street in Chandler Wednesday night.

Chandler police officials say it is unknown if there was an exchange of fire.

The shooter is currently outstanding.

A description of the shooter was not immediately made available.

Aerial footage shows a large police presence along Arizona Avenue and nearby streets.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police ask that people stay away from the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems.