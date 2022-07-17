CHANDLER, AZ — A person is dead after a shooting involving Chandler police Sunday morning.

Chandler police confirmed the shooting Sunday morning at an apartment complex near Chandler Boulevard and Dobson Road.

They say they initially got a call around 3 a.m. for a report of a home invasion and sexual assault. The victim and suspect moved outside and multiple people reportedly started calling 911.

Later in the morning, police came back to search the victim's apartment and they say they identified the suspect.

The suspect allegedly lived at the same complex and barricaded himself in his apartment. He eventually left the apartment with a knife.

Officers then say the man tried breaking into other apartments at the complex, and at times was running across the roof before "less lethal force" was used.

Police then say the man jumped down and confronted two officers. A member of the SWAT team and a patrol officer then reportedly fired at the man.

The suspect was reportedly pronounced dead at the hospital.

No officers were hurt in the shooting.

Police say body-worn cameras were activated, but the footage has not yet been released.

The identity of the suspect has also not been released.

An investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for updates.