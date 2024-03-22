Small business says Intel Ocotillo campus expansion could further hurt sales

CHANDLER, AZ — For 15 years, Ron Hardin has run Maduro's Cigars off Alma School and Chandler Heights roads.

It's along the same route as SRP’s underground High-Tech Interconnect Project supporting Intel Ocotillo's ongoing expansion.

"The impact was immediate,” Hardin said. “We thought, maybe three months.”

That project has taken two years to complete.

Hardin said, “Unless you knew how to navigate through the neighborhood to get here, folks just stopped coming."

Hardin says during SRP’s construction, his business and others in the plaza were significantly impacted.

"All you have to do is come over here and go talk to my neighbors,” Hardin said. “Three or four of them are no longer here. They are gone."

On Wednesday, President Biden touted a multi-billion-dollar investment into Intel at the Ocotillo campus.

Hardin worries more expansion could further harm his business.

"I'd like to make sure that we can bring some type of awareness to the legislators, state legislation and companies that big major corporations are doing this,” Hardin said. “To understand the impact on the small business."

This week Hardin says the 2022 project appears to be complete and hopes business will pick up.

SRP sent the following statement to ABC15:

“SRP was granted a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility (CEC) for the High-tech Interconnect Project (HIP) to construct two 230kV power lines between Schrader Substation and Parlett Substation. The transmission project will provide reliable power to the expansion of Intel’s Chandler campus.

The underground construction for the first line was completed. SRP will initiate the construction of the second transmission line if and when additional load growth in the area requires it. At this time, SRP has no planned date to start construction activities for the second line.

SRP contractors have maintained access points to the Fulton Ranch Promenade Plaza throughout construction, with select entrances closed temporarily for safety and required by traffic control. SRP has been in contact with the property management on access to this property, and worked with them to place business access signs into the complex when closures to certain entrances were necessary.”

The City of Chandler sent the following statement to ABC15:

“As mentioned, following Intel’s 2021 announcement of to expand manufacturing capabilities at its Ocotillo campus, Salt River Project initiated a line siting process to locate new electric power infrastructure to serve those needs. Here’s a link to information related to the SRP High Tech Interconnect Project. The site includes a map depicting the path of their project and construction timeline.

SRP worked with Intel and the City of Chandler to coordinate the location and construction of this underground power infrastructure. To mitigate the long-term effects of the additional SRP power infrastructure and to incorporate public comments that SRP and Chandler received during the line siting process, the decision was made to underground these facilities in city streets and within a railroad corridor. The City of Chandler created an underground pathway in city streets by relocating water and sewer pipes along the entire designated route from March 28, 2022, to Feb. 15, 2023. We worked closely with neighborhoods, property owners and businesses along the route to keep them informed of the construction activity and progress. We also worked to coordinate construction schedules and maintain access to help mitigate the impact on businesses. Chandler’s portion of the construction activity related to the SRP High-Tech Interconnect Project concluded in Feb. 2023.

We recognize that construction activity of this magnitude creates short-term effects and inconveniences. However, the long-term effects of Intel’s expansion being served by underground infrastructure will produce economic and quality of life benefits for the community as well as residents and businesses along this construction path.”

Intel sent the following statement to ABC15: “We’re always mindful of feedback from our communities. Our investments create good-paying jobs, support local economies through spending with local businesses, and we engage in community and environmental sustainability-focused partnerships which benefit the community as a whole. Our latest expansion in Arizona is projected to generate 3,000 new Intel positions, along with 6,000 construction jobs, and is expected to benefit the community, with thousands of indirect jobs that contribute to the local economy.”