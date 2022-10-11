Six people injured in multi-car crash near Arizona Ave and Queen Creek

CHANDLER, AZ — Six people were injured, one of those in serious condition, after a multi-car crash in Chandler Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred sometime before 3:40 p.m. near Arizona Avenue and Queen Creek Road.

Chandler fire officials say one person was taken to the hospital in serious condition, while five others suffered minor injuries.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternatives routes at Alma School and Germann roads.

#TrafficAlert We are working a vehicle collision at Arizona and Queen Creek. Alternate routes are Alma School and German. Avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/URaVhLghCV — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) October 11, 2022

It is not yet clear what led to the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.