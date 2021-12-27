Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old Chandler man

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police are looking for an 82-year-old man who went missing on Thursday.

Officials say Lee E. Williams last talked to a friend on Thursday around 9 a.m., via cell phone. He has not been heard or seen since.

Williams suffers from memory problems and needs to take medication.

Police say his apartment in Chandler was checked by police, his cell phone was present.

He is described as 6 feet tall, weighs 172 pounds, has brown eyes and is bald.

No description was provided on clothing.

He is believed to be driving a white 2011 Ford F150 XLT, with license plate DLA3CNA.

Officials say his license plate number was last seen in Youngtown, Arizona.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chandler PD.