Silver Alert issued for missing 22-year-old woman

Department of Public Safety
Posted at 3:50 PM, Jun 04, 2022
CHANDLER — A Silver Alert has been issued for 22-year-old Chyna Mcgee-Mallet after she went missing on May 25.

Officials say she left home on foot without a cell phone and possibly a bag of clothes on May 25, but has not returned.

She is 5'6" and weighs 160 pounds. Mcgee-Mallet is a Black woman with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, pink fuzzy pants and pink Converse sneakers.

Officials say she has a cognitive disability and has the mental capacity of a 14 year old.

If anyone has any information on Mcgee-Mallet's whereabouts, call Chandler Police Department at (480) 782-4130.

