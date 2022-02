CHANDLER, AZ — Emergency crews are on scene of a collapse at Intel's Ocotillo campus in Chandler with three people reportedly injured. The Chandler Fire Department says all three people are stable with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chandler fire describes the incident as a partial collapse about 25 feet below ground level in a construction area.

It's unclear what caused the collapse at this time.

