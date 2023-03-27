Chandler police working 'incident' Monday morning near Dobson and Ray

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police are asking those in the area of Dobson and Ray roads to shelter in place as they are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning.

Watch live video from the scene:

Police say the shooting is related to a domestic violence incident.

Chandler Police is working an incident in the area of Dobson/Ray Rd, with road closures NB/SB Dobson,and Galveston SB from Ray rd. #trafficalert pic.twitter.com/g6OEKfyNjx — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) March 27, 2023

At this time, the suspect is still at large. Nearby schools are on lockdown.

Officials say there is a large police presence in the area, as of approximately 11 a.m.

Traffic restrictions are in place in the area.

CLOSED: Dobson Rd Northbound & Southbound between Ray Rd and Galveston St due to a police investigation. Please avoid the area. #chandler #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/o5GpAOBBNE — Maricopa County Department of Transportation (@MaricopaRoads) March 27, 2023

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.