Chandler police working 'incident' Monday morning near Dobson and Ray

The incident is related to a shooting in the area
Dobson and Ray incident
Posted at 11:27 AM, Mar 27, 2023
CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police are asking those in the area of Dobson and Ray roads to shelter in place as they are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday morning.

Watch live video from the scene:

Police say the shooting is related to a domestic violence incident.

At this time, the suspect is still at large. Nearby schools are on lockdown.

Officials say there is a large police presence in the area, as of approximately 11 a.m.

Traffic restrictions are in place in the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.

