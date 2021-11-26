Police searching for suspect after armed carjacking in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — Police are searching for a suspect who is believed to be armed after a carjacking unfolded in Chandler Thursday.

Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery where a vehicle was reportedly stolen at gunpoint by a single male suspect near Alma School and Ray roads.

No injuries were reported from the victim.

Police say the vehicle was found after the suspect crashed a short distance away and abandoned it.

A search for the suspect is currently underway.

He is described as tall and possibly wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Residents are advised to remain inside as a K9 is searching the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call police if any suspicious male subjects are seen.

