Police searching for suspect after armed carjacking in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — Police are searching for a suspect who is believed to be armed after a carjacking unfolded in Chandler Thursday.
Just before 8 p.m., officers responded to an armed robbery where a vehicle was reportedly stolen at gunpoint by a single male suspect near Alma School and Ray roads.
No injuries were reported from the victim.
Police say the vehicle was found after the suspect crashed a short distance away and abandoned it.
A search for the suspect is currently underway.
He is described as tall and possibly wearing a hooded sweatshirt.
Residents are advised to remain inside as a K9 is searching the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call police if any suspicious male subjects are seen.
Stay with ABC15 as we continue to update this developing story.