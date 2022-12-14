Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsChandler News

Actions

Police investigating shooting at Chandler Amazon facility

One person has been taken to the hospital
This happened near McQueen and Queen Creek roads in Chandler.
Shooting at Chandler Amazon facility
Posted at 10:11 AM, Dec 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-14 12:52:25-05

CHANDLER, AZ — Police are investigating a shooting at an Amazon Flex facility in Chandler.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. near Queen Creek and McQueen roads.

One person was taken to a hospital, according to police.

Video from the scene showed a crime scene in the facility's parking lot with the investigation centered around a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and this story is developing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!