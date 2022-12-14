Police investigating shooting at Chandler Amazon facility

CHANDLER, AZ — Police are investigating a shooting at an Amazon Flex facility in Chandler.

The incident occurred Wednesday morning around 9:30 a.m. near Queen Creek and McQueen roads.

One person was taken to a hospital, according to police.

Workers on scene tell me they were told to go home. We’re still waiting to get more information about what happened. @abc15 https://t.co/vLTfBl0QSH pic.twitter.com/2oInjtcnMS — Elenee Dao (@Elenee_Dao) December 14, 2022

Video from the scene showed a crime scene in the facility's parking lot with the investigation centered around a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing and this story is developing.