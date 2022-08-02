Police investigate shooting at Chandler Fashion Mall

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police are investigating a shooting that happened outside Chandler Fashion Mall Monday evening.

Officials say there is no active shooter and no victims have been located.

According to police the alleged suspects left the area before officials arrived.

#ChandlerPD is investigating a shooting at the Chandler Fashion Mall that happened outside. No victims have been located. This is NOT an active shooter incident. The suspects left prior to police arrival. No danger to the community or mall at this time. Ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/0Z25Uc6Kpe — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) August 2, 2022

There is no active danger to the community or to the mall.

The investigation remains ongoing.

