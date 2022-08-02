Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsChandler News

Actions

Police investigate shooting at Chandler Fashion Mall

There is no active threat and no injuries reported
Chandler fashion mall investigation
CCChopper
Chandler fashion mall investigation
Posted at 8:03 PM, Aug 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-01 23:03:54-04

CHANDLER, AZ  — Chandler police are investigating a shooting that happened outside Chandler Fashion Mall Monday evening.

Officials say there is no active shooter and no victims have been located.

According to police the alleged suspects left the area before officials arrived.

There is no active danger to the community or to the mall.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Stay with ABC15 for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!