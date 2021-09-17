Watch
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsChandler News

Actions

'Police incident' under investigation at Chandler hotel

items.[0].videoTitle
A "police incident" took place at a hotel near Chandler Fashion Center Friday morning.
C
Posted at 8:28 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 11:28:08-04

CHANDLER, AZ — A "police incident" is under investigation at a Chandler hotel.

Officials were called to the hotel near Chandler Village Drive and Chandler Boulevard, near Chandler Fashion Center, around 7 a.m. Friday.

Video from the scene showed a large area of the parking lot taped off and multiple police vehicles.

Police said in a tweet there is no danger to the public, but they did not disclose further details.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Seinfeld on CW61 Arizona for a chance to win a $500 gift card!

Watch Seinfeld on CW61 Arizona for a chance to win a $500 gift card!