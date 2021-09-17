'Police incident' under investigation at Chandler hotel

CHANDLER, AZ — A "police incident" is under investigation at a Chandler hotel.
Officials were called to the hotel near Chandler Village Drive and Chandler Boulevard, near Chandler Fashion Center, around 7 a.m. Friday.
Video from the scene showed a large area of the parking lot taped off and multiple police vehicles.
Police said in a tweet there is no danger to the public, but they did not disclose further details.
We are investigating a police incident near the area of Chandler Blvd and Chandler Village Dr. There is no threat or danger to the public. Thank you pic.twitter.com/4OJ4P0fjwh— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) September 17, 2021
Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.