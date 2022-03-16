Watch
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsChandler News

Actions

Person shot by stranger in car in Chandler, police say

A shooting investigation is underway near Arizona Avenue and Warner Road.
Posted at 9:50 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 12:50:21-04

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred near Arizona Avenue and Warner Road. Police say the victim was headed to their vehicle to go work when they encountered someone in their car.

The suspect in the car shot at the victim multiple times, hitting the victim in the hand.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect got away.

Officials say the suspect is still at large, but no suspect description was provided.

No further information is available.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV