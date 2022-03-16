Person shot by stranger in car in Chandler, police say

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred near Arizona Avenue and Warner Road. Police say the victim was headed to their vehicle to go work when they encountered someone in their car.

The suspect in the car shot at the victim multiple times, hitting the victim in the hand.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect got away.

Officials say the suspect is still at large, but no suspect description was provided.

No further information is available.