PD: Two children hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by father in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police say a father shot his two children and then himself Saturday night near Queen Creek and Alma School roads.

The children, their ages unknown, were taken to the hospital and are in "extremely critical condition."

Officials say the father died at the scene.

The mother was the one who made the 911 call saying that her children had been shot, according to police.

Officials say police responded to a domestic violence call at that residence earlier in the year.

Details of what led up to the shooting are currently unknown.

