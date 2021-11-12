PD: Serial burglar accused of breaking into more businesses in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — An Arizona man on probation for breaking into businesses has been arrested for breaking into a least six other businesses over two days in Chandler, according to Chandler police.

Chandler police said they found Charles Payne, 56, inside a commercial business near Arizona Avenue and Ocotillo Road during the overnight hours of Nov. 10 after an alarm was activated. Police said Payne tried to run away from officers but was ultimately caught and arrested.

Police have also allegedly tied Payne to two other commercial burglaries that happened near Arizona Avenue and Germann Road, and three businesses near Alma School and Queen Creek roads. Police said Payne broke glass doors or windows to get into those businesses.

He was booked into jail on multiple counts of third-degree burglary.

Police said Payne has "a history of burglary arrests and is currently on probation for burglary."