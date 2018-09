CHANDLER, AZ - Police say a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Chandler on Wednesday evening.

According to Chandler police, a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Ray Road approaching Arrowhead Drive when it struck a pedestrian who was walking across the intersection.

The intersection will be closed as officers investigate. Traffic being diverted at Anderson Road, police said.

Police say it is "too early to determine details of the accident in terms of impairment or where pedestrian was crossing."

No further information was immediately available.