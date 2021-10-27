PD: Endangered woman, Meagan Estabrook, reported missing from Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman who went missing from the Chandler area earlier this week.

Meagan Anne Estabrook reportedly left her home and was last seen at 1 a.m. at the Circle K near Gilbert and Riggs roads.

Police say the 31-year-old suffers from paranoid schizophrenia/bipolar disorder, PTSD, and has the mental capacity of a teenager. She needs medication and is not able to care for herself, according to police.

Estabrook is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 300 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Police say she may appear homeless.

She was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and dark green pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.