Watch
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsChandler News

Actions

PD: Endangered woman, Meagan Estabrook, reported missing from Chandler

items.[0].image.alt
Chandler PD
Screen Shot 2021-10-27 at 9.56.12 AM.png
Posted at 9:58 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 14:18:15-04

CHANDLER, AZ — A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman who went missing from the Chandler area earlier this week.

Meagan Anne Estabrook reportedly left her home and was last seen at 1 a.m. at the Circle K near Gilbert and Riggs roads.

Police say the 31-year-old suffers from paranoid schizophrenia/bipolar disorder, PTSD, and has the mental capacity of a teenager. She needs medication and is not able to care for herself, according to police.

Estabrook is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 300 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes. Police say she may appear homeless.

She was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt and dark green pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

Meagan Estabrook

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV