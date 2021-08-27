PD: Chandler Unified School District bus driver arrested for suspected DUI while driving students

CHANDLER, AZ — A Chandler Unified School District bus driver has been arrested after being pulled over Thursday while students were on board.

Chandler police say the bus driver was arrested for suspected DUI Thursday afternoon.

In a letter home to parents, the district says the bus was carrying nine students from Hamilton High School when the driver was pulled over.

The bus driver was then cited and taken into custody.

Students on board were then given alternative transportation by the CUSD transportation department.

The driver has been placed on administrative leave per district policy and a new driver has been assigned to that route.

Both CUSD and the Chandler Police Department are continuing to investigate the incident.

The bus driver has not yet been identified.