CHANDLER, AZ — Two people were found shot and killed Sunday at a Chandler home, according to police.

Chandler police spokesperson Det. Zermeno said there are no outstanding suspects in connection to the shooting near Hunt Highway and Gilbert Road.

The victims are believed to be related, Zermeno said.

Details about what led to the shooting and the relationship between the victims have not been released.

Zermeno said Sunday night that there is still an open investigation into the incident.