PD: 2 arrested after elderly couple robbed at gunpoint during home invasion

Chandler police say two men are facing felony charges after holding an elderly couple at gunpoint early Monday morning.

Officers were called to a home near Rural and Knox roads just before 5 a.m. after the couple called police to report a home invasion.

Chandler detectives learned the two suspects entered the victims’ residence through the garage door that was inadvertently left open.

Police say the couple, who are husband and wife, were sleeping when the suspects woke them up at gunpoint. The suspects ordered them to turn over all their valuables, money, and car keys and the then fled the home by stealing the victims’ vehicle.

Investigators were able to locate and apprehend the suspects in the victims’ stolen vehicle in the area of 55th and Glendale avenues.

The suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Roger Chavez Gil, a Phoenix resident, and 23-year-old Christopher Gross, a Mesa resident.

Police say both suspects were booked on numerous felony charges, including armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, burglary, and vehicle theft.