Chandler police say one person has died after crashing into a pole, which later caught on fire.

Officials say it happened just before 7:30 p.m. near Dobson and Warner roads.

Crews were able "to get the victim out of the vehicle and rendered aid, but the victim was pronounced deceased," officials said.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid Dobson Road and Highland Streets as crews continue the investigation.