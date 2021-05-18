On heels of $10M renovation, CVS poised to hire 500 at flagship Chandler location

After investing $10 million into its flagship facility in Chandler, CVS Health is preparing to hire 500 more workers — from customer service representatives to nurses.
The 100,000-square-foot site at 1255 S. Spectrum Blvd. is home to CVS Health's flagship Aetna One Advocate Office, which serves the Aetna One Advocate care management program, a member service program for employer groups providing Aetna health plans to their employees. Since buying Aetna (NYSE: AET) for nearly $70 billion in 2018, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has been growing its Aetna One Advocate care management program across the country.
The site now has capacity to serve more than 600,000 Aetna members.
Built in 2009 for a previous tenant, the expanded Chandler facility complements others in Ohio and North Carolina, said Jason Clement, vice president for CVS Health's Aetna Clinical Services.
"When we first came in, we leased the second floor — about 50,000 square feet," Clement said. "The program was so successful, a month later we said we want the first floor, too."
