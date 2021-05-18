On heels of $10M renovation, CVS poised to hire 500 at flagship Chandler location

After investing $10 million into its flagship facility in Chandler, CVS Health is preparing to hire 500 more workers — from customer service representatives to nurses.

The 100,000-square-foot site at 1255 S. Spectrum Blvd. is home to CVS Health's flagship Aetna One Advocate Office, which serves the Aetna One Advocate care management program, a member service program for employer groups providing Aetna health plans to their employees. Since buying Aetna (NYSE: AET) for nearly $70 billion in 2018, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has been growing its Aetna One Advocate care management program across the country.

The site now has capacity to serve more than 600,000 Aetna members.

Built in 2009 for a previous tenant, the expanded Chandler facility complements others in Ohio and North Carolina, said Jason Clement , vice president for CVS Health's Aetna Clinical Services.

"When we first came in, we leased the second floor — about 50,000 square feet," Clement said. "The program was so successful, a month later we said we want the first floor, too."

Read more of this subscription-only story from the Business Journal.