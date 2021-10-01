Two people have died following mid-air collision between plane and helicopter in Chandler

CHANDLER — Crews are on scene of a mid-air collision between a plane and a helicopter in Chandler.

The incident occurred Friday morning when a fixed-wing airplane collided with a helicopter, according to the Chandler Fire Department.

Officials say the plane landed safely, but the helicopter crashed and caught fire.

Officials confirmed Friday that two people on board the helicopter have died following the crash.

The is no word yet on what led up to the collision.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

#TrafficAlert Avoid the area of Mcqueen/Queen Creek due to a plane crash. Traffic is diverted in several directions. pic.twitter.com/MiMLJbPi2Q — Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) October 1, 2021

Anyone with video of the incident is asked to contact Chandler police at 480-782-4130.

This is a breaking news situation. Stay with ABC15.com for the latest updates.