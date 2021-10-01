Watch
Two people have died following mid-air collision between plane and helicopter in Chandler

Officials say two people are dead after a mid-air collision between a plane and a helicopter happened in Chandler Friday morning.
Posted at 8:12 AM, Oct 01, 2021
CHANDLER — Crews are on scene of a mid-air collision between a plane and a helicopter in Chandler.

The incident occurred Friday morning when a fixed-wing airplane collided with a helicopter, according to the Chandler Fire Department.

Officials say the plane landed safely, but the helicopter crashed and caught fire.

Officials confirmed Friday that two people on board the helicopter have died following the crash.

The is no word yet on what led up to the collision.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

Anyone with video of the incident is asked to contact Chandler police at 480-782-4130.

This is a breaking news situation. Stay with ABC15.com for the latest updates.

