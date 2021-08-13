Watch
Thirteen dogs found dead after Chandler house fire, four others taken to animal hospital

ABC15
Posted at 1:44 PM, Aug 13, 2021
CHANDLER, AZ — Police are investigating after at least 13 dogs were found dead in a house fire in Chandler on Friday.

Firefighters responded to reports of an attic fire around 12:30 p.m. Friday near Alma School and Elliot roads.

After extinguishing the fire, police say around 40 dogs were removed from the home. Police say at least 13 of the dogs have died.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No other injuries have been reported.

