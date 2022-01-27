Neo-Nazi leader indicted by Maricopa County grand jury over 2021 incident

PHOENIX — Neo-Nazi leader Burt Colucci has been indicted by a Maricopa County grand jury for disorderly conduct charges.

In November, officials with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office told ABC15 they were reviewing the case against Colucci, submitted to them by the Chandler Police Department.

On Thursday, it was announced that Colucci has been indicted on three charges, two for misdemeanor disorderly conduct, and one for felony disorderly conduct.

The felony charge alleges Colucci intentionally or knowingly did disturb the peace or quiet of a neighborhood, family, or person, by recklessly handling, displaying, or discharging a handgun.

The case stems from an incident that took place on April 19, 2021, at a Hilton hotel parking lot where Colucci was arrested for aggravated assault.

Colucci was in the Valley for the NSM rally, which was brief.

In court documents, Chandler police say officers were called out twice to a Hilton hotel parking lot.

The first time, the caller reported that a group of white males and Black males were arguing.

By the time officers got to the hotel, the Black men had already driven off, leaving Colucci to provide the sole narrative.

The NSM leader admitted there was a verbal argument and that he drew his pistol and kept it in "low-ready."

He also claimed that the Black men threw "items" at him, "at which point Colucci deployed pepper spray into the vehicle."

Chandler police wrote, "due to having only one side of the story no arrests were made."

Hours later another side emerged.

Officers were called back to the scene for a "similar incident."

A victim then gave a statement referencing the first incident, saying "Colucci began throwing trash on their car, using racial slurs, and threatened to kill him and the group he was with."

The victim also said Colucci pointed the gun at him. According to the report, "an independent third party witness stated... she saw Colucci point the handgun at the victim."

Court documents reveal Colucci was planning to fly back to Florida just hours after he was arrested.

A court date for his arraignment has been set for February 3.