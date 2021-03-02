Neighbor raising reward money for teen shot at Chandler park

CHANDLER, AZ — It's been more than a week since 13-year-old Everett Watson Jr. was shot while playing basketball at San Tan Park off Cooper and Frye roads in Chandler with his three brothers.

Watson Jr. was shot twice, a bullet in each leg. He's out of the woods, but his family is still unsure how severe his injuries will be after he's released from Phoenix Children’s.

"There was no confrontation," said Jenee Komso, who lives next door to the Watson family. "Nobody is familiar with these individuals. They just they came in, they shot the situation up and they walked away and there’s no sense about it.”

Komso heard what she thought were firecrackers that Sunday night, but didn't find out what happened to Watson Jr. until early Monday morning.

"I’m so upset,. I'm mad. Wait no, I am furious." she said. "I was running in place just exhausted with the emotional spinning all day long.”

Chandler police told ABC15 they still have not identified any suspects in shooting of Watson Jr.

Monday, the department released surveillance video of the shooting taken from a home across the street from the park. Video shows several figures walking towards the basketball court where Watson Jr. and his siblings were playing, then captures audio of rapid-fire shots.

“Somebody somewhere knows something," said Komso. "Chasing the detectives isn't going to help," she said. "So, I thought, get a reward going."

Even though the teen's medical bills should be covered by health insurance, Komso thought a larger reward amount could yield more information to help police find who was responsible.

"Hopefully somebody will be incentivized," she said. "If there’s enough money, you know, clean your conscience. Do something good with your life if you do get this reward. It’s an opportunity for a lot of lives to change.”

So far, an online fundraiser has accumulated more than $10,000. The Chandler Police Department confirms that's the official reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of suspects in this case.

“We’re not the only people that this stuff has happened to," added Komso. "For whatever reason, we’ve been graced with a lot of heart and a lot of generosity.“

Komso hopes to raise more money to continue increasing the reward, hoping it motivates someone to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness or the Chandler Police Department.

If you would like to donate, please visit Komso's GoFundMe page.