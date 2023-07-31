Watch Now
Multiple hospitalized during fire at Chandler business near 56th St and Chandler Blvd

We're continue to gather more information. The fire is near 56th St. and Chandler Blvd. in Chandler.
CHANDLER BLVD - 56TH ST FIRE
Posted at 2:48 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 17:51:18-04

CHANDLER, AZ — Multiple people have been taken to a hospital after a fire sparked at a commercial building in Chandler.

On Monday, crews with the Chandler, Phoenix, Mesa, and Tempe fire departments were called to the scene near 56th Street and Chandler Boulevard to help with the efforts.

Chandler Fire says multiple patients were transported to a hospital for evaluation.

It is not clear how many individuals were transported or the severity of their injuries.

No further details have been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.

