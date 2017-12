PHOENIX - A motorcyclist is dead following a crash just south of Phoenix.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the two-vehicle crash happened at 12:15 p.m. on westbound Interstate 10 at State Route 347.

According to DPS, the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Officials later said the motorcyclist died from their injuries.

