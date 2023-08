AHWATUKEE, AZ — More than 5,000 SRP customers are without power as a storm hits the Ahwatukee area Tuesday morning.

The outages are all around the I-10, Loop 202 interchange area in the Ahwatukee, Chandler, and south Phoenix areas.

SRP has not given an official cause for the outages, or a time for restoration of power.

A strong morning storm hit the area starting around 4 a.m. Tuesday, and rain is still possible throughout the morning across the southeast Valley. Track live radar here.

For a live look at SRP outages, click here.