MCSO: Eight injured, including juveniles, in crash on SR-87 in Chandler Saturday

Injuries range from serious to life-threatening
Posted at 8:51 AM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 12:07:58-04

CHANDLER, AZ — A crash involving eight people, including multiple juveniles, shut down SR-87 near Hunt Highway Saturday morning.

The incident involved a sedan with two individuals and a small truck with 6 individuals sometime before 6 a.m. Saturday.

It is not clear how many juveniles were involved or which vehicles the juveniles were in.

All eight individuals were taken to local hospitals with injuries that range from serious to life-threatening, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the roads at the scene are expected to be closed for several hours.

