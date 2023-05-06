MCSO: Eight injured, including juveniles, in crash on SR-87 in Chandler Saturday

CHANDLER, AZ — A crash involving eight people, including multiple juveniles, shut down SR-87 near Hunt Highway Saturday morning.
The incident involved a sedan with two individuals and a small truck with 6 individuals sometime before 6 a.m. Saturday.
It is not clear how many juveniles were involved or which vehicles the juveniles were in.
All eight individuals were taken to local hospitals with injuries that range from serious to life-threatening, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.
Officials say the roads at the scene are expected to be closed for several hours.
MCSO detectives are on scene of a 2-vehicle crash with serious injuries at Arizona Ave & Hunt Hwy. A pick-up truck with 6 occupants collided with a sedan with 2 occupants. All 8 people, including several juveniles, were transported to hospitals. Intersection is closed for hours. pic.twitter.com/xQhzVZCccA— @SgtJEnriquez (@SgtJEnriquez) May 6, 2023