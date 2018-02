CHANDLER, AZ - A Phoenix man had a very happy 34th birthday, thanks to a massive jackpot win last month.

Michael Nolan won the $1 million mega jackpot from Bingo Millions at Gila River Hotel and Casinos -- Lone Butte on his birthday back in January.

"You never know what can change your life," Nolan said of the fateful day he met his mom at the Chandler casino to celebrate.

In order to win Bingo Millions, a person must cover every spot on their bingo card in less than 47 numbers.

Nolan hit all of his bingo spots in 46 numbers, capped with B-15 as his winning number.

"It still hasn't really sunk in, but I would say it's pretty surreal," said Nolan.

Nolan is a supervisor at a local technology support company, but has no plans to quit.

Instead, he wants to keep working and go back to school.

"I've thought about going back (to school) for what I'm doing, but a long time ago I wanted to be a veterinarian and that's still something I'd like to do," said Nolan.

Nolan also plans to travel abroad.

"I'm going to go to Ireland to learn about my family history," said Nolan.