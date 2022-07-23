Watch Now
Suspect in custody after allegedly striking Chandler police cars trying to flee traffic stop

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 7:45 AM, Jul 23, 2022
CHANDLER, AZ — A suspect is in custody after he allegedly struck multiple Chandler police cars trying to flee a traffic stop.

Chandler police say it happened just after 12:15 Saturday morning near Arizona Avenue and Chandler Heights Road.

While attempting the traffic stop, police say the suspect intentionally hit multiple police vehicles as he tried to flee.

All officers involved were checked out and were reportedly okay.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is in custody. There's no word on why he was pulled over and what charges he will face.

