Man dead after 'unprovoked' shooting in Chandler, suspect in custody

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler police say a man has been booked into jail after a deadly shooting Monday afternoon.

Police say a husband and wife stopped to check their mailbox near Cooper Road and Hunt Highway when they were confronted by a man who opened fire on them.

According to police documents, the suspect used a rifle in the "unprovoked" shooting.

The woman told officials that as their vehicle was being shot at, “the husband pushed his wife’s head down” to get her out of the way of the gunfire. When the gunfire stopped, she realized her husband had been hit “numerous times.”

The wife was not struck by the gunfire, but was able to call 911 for help. She identified the shooter, who was still at the scene “behaving as a bystander,” police say.

The suspect, 31-year-old Channing Vanderbilt, was arrested at the scene.

Police documents say Vanderbilt had evidence in his pocket and a rifle was located in a vehicle he had keys for.

He reportedly told officials he “feels like he has been targeted in various (ways) over the last several years.” He said he didn’t own any weapons and grabbed the casings as “souvenirs” but denied involvement in the shooting.

Vanderbilt was booked into jail on numerous charges including first-degree murder, aggravated assault, endangerment, and more.

Officials have not yet identified the victim.