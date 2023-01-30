Watch Now
Man arrested after December death of Chandler woman

He was first arrested on failure to report charge
Posted at 9:52 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 11:55:01-05

CHANDLER, AZ — Police have made a homicide arrest nearly two months after the death of a woman in Chandler.

A 23-year-old woman was found dead on Dec. 3, 2022, just before 7 p.m., near Dobson and Warner roads.

Police say the woman’s boyfriend, 23-year-old Jesus Gonzalez, was aware of her death but failed to report it to authorities. He was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of failure to report.

Detectives eventually determined the woman’s death was the result of a domestic violence homicide. Autopsy evidence and “additional follow-up” confirmed that Gonzalez killed her, police say.

On Jan. 23, 2023, Gonzalez was arrested and booked into jail on a second-degree homicide charge.

The victim has not been publicly named.

