Man arrested after apparent road rage shooting near I-10 and Wild Horse Pass

CHANDLER, AZ — An arrest has been made after an apparent Valley road rage shooting earlier this month.

The incident occurred near Interstate 10 and Wild Horse Pass on Jan. 4.

Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said a man was found at a gas station and had been shot in the face. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition.

The victim gave troopers a description of the shooter and said the shooting happened after he was cut off by another driver. The victim said the driver then “pointed at him like a finger gun” and when the vehicles started to separate, he “felt the shot and pulled over,” documents show.

The victim’s vehicle had a dash camera that captured the license plate number of the suspect vehicle. Officials traced the license plate to the owner and located the suspect, 39-year-old Salvatore Patrick Kupreisis, at the Lone Butte Casino about a week later.

Investigators learned Kupreisis had traded in his vehicle for another vehicle at a local dealership, which is believed to be an attempt to avoid arrest.

Kupreisis was booked into jail on numerous charges including attempted murder, aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, disorderly conduct, and more.